Arizona Wildcats Stop Bringing Back Athletes After A Spike Of Local Coronavirus Cases

The Arizona Wildcats have halted bringing back athletes during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Wildcats have paused more athletes returning to campus during the pandemic because of an "increasing surge of positive COVID-19 cases in Pima County."

This isn’t a great update, but I’m not surprised one bit. As I’ve said many times, the world of college football has been thrown into chaos.

At the end of May, it looked like we were going to be in for a reasonably normal college football season, all things considered.

Now, it’s the end of June, and I have no idea what’s going to happen once September rolls around. Teams are getting hit by the virus, the future of the sport is in limbo and Arizona has now stopped bringing back athletes.

If the athletes aren’t on campus, then they can’t practice. If they can’t practice, then the football team can’t play games.

It’s very simple, and it’s not good.

We’ll see what happens, but this is just the latest sign that we might be in for a rocky couple of months going into the 2020 campaign.