Arson Suspect Accidentally Sets Himself On Fire Outside Northeast Philadelphia Home

Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police Tuesday depicted an arson suspect accidentally lighting himself on fire while starting a fire at a home in northeast Philadelphia.

The incident occurred June 19 around 12:42 a.m. next to a house on Knights Road, where a man could be seen pouring a flammable liquid on nearby bushes next to the house, ABC 6 reported. After starting the fire, the footage shows flames exploding from the bushes and landing on the man.

The man, still on fire, could be seen running away from the bushes and towards the driveway. He then tumbled out onto the street and rolled on the ground in an attempt to put out the fire before promptly fleeing the scene. (RELATED: Arson Experts Arrive In Minnesota To Investigate Fires Set During Riots)

The police department’s Northeast Detective Division stated that he was last seen driving down Knights Road in his car and was wearing a black jacket, red shirt and black shorts, Fox 29 reported. It is also unclear from the surveillance footage if the man suffered any injuries from the fire or when fleeing the scene.

The incident is one of several arson cases being investigated by Philadelphia police. Law enforcement authorities have also been investigating a June 1 incident when a fire almost burned down Kensington Smoke Shop in northeast Philadelphia, according to PhillyVoice.

The Philadelphia Police Department blog also notes five additional arson incidents that took place in May and June. The incidents targeted gas stations and small businesses, with most of them involving multiple suspects. It did not appear as though the suspects in the other cases accidentally lit themselves on fire too.