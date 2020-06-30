Boomer Esiason Speculates Clemson And SEC Teams Are Trying To Get Herd Immunity From Coronavirus

Boomer Esiason thinks some college football teams might be pushing for herd immunity from coronavirus.

Several college football teams have been hammered by the virus ahead of the season starting, and Clemson has had a total of 37 cases! The former quarterback thinks there’s a chance some of these teams are trying to get herd immunity so their players don’t get sick during the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jun 26, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

Esiason said the following on the Boomer and Gio show, according to Cincinnati.com:

I just was thinking the other day about what is going on with the SEC teams down south. And Clemson included, who’s obviously an ACC team. A lot of their players are coming down with COVID-19 oddly enough. So are they trying to herd immunity their teams? So these guys can get sick now as opposed to getting sick during the college football season if, in fact, there is one. And I’m telling you right now I wouldn’t put it past any of those guys down there. … I think it’s going on.

You can watch his full comments below.

Boomer Esiason strongly suggests that football players at Clemson and in the SEC are contracting Covid-19 on purpose right now, so they won’t get it during the season.@WFANmornings pic.twitter.com/sp4RPnyfag — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 29, 2020

What a quake of a take from Esiason! Before you laugh, this theory isn’t as small as some of you reading this might actually think.

I’ve actually heard similar beliefs from multiple people, and I’ve done my best to push back whenever anyone tells it to me.

Let me be crystal clear here for all of you reading this. The chances that teams are purposely getting players sick in an attempt to get herd immunity is somewhere around zero percent.

If it ever became public that a major college football team forced players to get coronavirus in order to get herd immunity, you would see a PR disaster that you can’t even imagine.

Now, ratchet things up a notch. If a player got seriously sick, was put on a ventilator or died because that was the case, then you’d see lawsuits and firings that would be mind-boggling.

So, to put it simply, no, college football teams aren’t purposely trying to get their athletes sick. College football coaches will go to great lengths to win football games, but that might be a bridge too far.