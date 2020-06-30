‘It Isn’t About Protecting Or Saving Black Lives’: Brit Hume Rips Black Lives Matter And ‘Stomach-Turning’ Corporate Support

Fox News correspondent Brit Hume criticized Black Lives Matter during a Tuesday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” analysis segment.

“Let’s be clear about what the Black Lives Matter movement stands for,” Hume told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “It isn’t about protecting or saving black lives. It’s about protecting and saving some black lives. Which is to say, it’s a number that is dwarfed by those who are lost in the kind of urban violence that you describe in Chicago, New York and other cities.”

Chicago in particular has experienced a surge in gun violence the past several weeks, with 320 homicides in 2020 alone, including six children shot and killed in just one week.

WATCH:

“So let’s put aside the idea that Black Lives Matter is really about black lives matter in any meaningful sense,” Hume said, adding that the spate of seemingly random statue removals have been a “reflection of the ignorance of the people who are doing it.”

“But these things are not actions in any meaningful sense, these are just gestures,” he said. “And the reason they are just gestures is that that is all they’ve got.”

Hume noted that the sole “substantive position” the movement has is defunding police, which would hurt “blacks and other poor people who live in these crime-ridden neighborhoods.”

“So that is where we are,” he added. “And at the fact that this movement has taken root in corporate America the way it has with all the sickening political correctness that’s coming out of there about supporting Black Lives Matter and all the rest of it, it really is stomach-turning and it amounts to supposedly serious people falling for a fraud.”

Hume agreed with Carlson’s observation that the whole thing “resembles a shakedown.” (RELATED: Larry Elder Rips Black Lives Matter: ‘All About Transferring Property From White People To Black People’)

“I think some people and businesses are truly frightened,” he said. “The great success of the civil rights movement … has been virtually universal, a unanimous consensus in this country against racism and the result of that is, that to be called a racist or even successfully labeled one whether you are or not is really something to fear in America. So I think that is part of what is going on here.”