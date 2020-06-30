Cam Newton Is In The Top 10 Odds For The NFL MVP Award

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is one of the favorites to win the NFL MVP award.

According to the latest odds from MGM, Newton is at +2500 to win the prestigious award, which he won back in 2015. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s good enough to be tied for the ninth best odds in the NFL.

It sure has been a wild couple days for Cam Newton. It went from looking like he wouldn’t start the season on a roster just a few days back.

Then, the Patriots swooped in Sunday, inked him to a one-year deal and now he’s in the top 10 for the MVP odds.

Life sure comes at you quick!

Belichick rehabbing Newton’s career, making a serious postseason run and him winning the MVP award would be such a diabolical development for the Pats that you almost have to cheer for it.

It might literally break the world of football if Newton balls out and wins the MVP award. People would lose their minds.

A lot of people probably wrote off the Pats once Brady bounced for the Bucs. Well, that was clearly a mistake because Belichick is now paired with one of the most athletic QBs in the league.

Things sure are about to get damn interesting for the Patriots, and I can’t wait to see what happens!