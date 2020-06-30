‘I Am Afraid’: China Tightens Grip On Hong Kong With Commission To Report Dissidents

China unanimously voted and enacted a national security law Tuesday to further tighten its control over Hong Kong amid rising tensions with the United States.

The law creates the Commission for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong, which will report rebellious acts, including secession and working with foreign powers, to the Chinese government, according to the Washington Post.

China’s new law also allows the China’s National People’s Congress to interpret the law, not the Hong Kong city courts, according to the Wall Street Journal. The law was released Tuesday, one day before the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China from Britain in July 1997.

The move is considered an increasing invasion of Hong Kong’s freedom and autonomy, and has sparked fear among pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, according to the WaPo.

“I am afraid. My parents have told me that if the national security law has passed, you should move to Taiwan or somewhere else,” Charis Wong, founder of the high school pro-democracy group Ideologist, told WaPo.

“But we can’t change the fact that the Communist Party has already targeted us,” Wong said.

Following pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) enforced national security measures in May, escalating tensions between the U.S and China. The U.S. has been critical of China’s mismanagement of the coronavirus and the country’s alleged practice of placing Uighur Muslims in detention camps (Related: China Expert Marion Smith Says China’s Latest Power Grab Is The ‘Death Of Hong Kong As We Know It’)

Chinese Government Spokesman Zhao Lijian said the national security law is in China’s best interest for national security, sovereignty and development in its one country, two systems relationship with Hong Kong, according to state newspaper China Daily. Lijan also noted the ruling is China’s “internal affair.”

“Intimidation will never work on China. The U.S. wants to use the so-called sanctions to obstruct China’s legislation process to safeguard national security in Hong Kong, such attempts stands no chance to succeed. Regarding the rumors by the U.S, China will take necessary retaliatory measures to readily guard our national interests,” Lijian said.

#FMsays China will not be intimidated by the US attempts to obstruct it advancing the #HongKong national security legislation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, adding the country will take necessary countermeasures in response to the sanctions the #US announced. pic.twitter.com/rIzdV3qXxC — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) June 30, 2020

China’s new national security law will be added to the Basic Law, the law governing the one-party two-systems relationship with Hong Kong, according to state-media outlet Xinhua News.

The State Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

