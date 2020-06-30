President Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning his intent to prosecute two individuals who allegedly threw paint on a statue of George Washington in New York City on Monday.

“We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape,” the president tweeted. “They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in Prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act. Turn yourselves in now!” (RELATED: George Washington Monument Defaced In New York City)

Trump signed an executive order on Friday that would direct Attorney General Bill Barr to prosecute any individual or group who “destroys, damages, vandalizes, or desecrates” any statues and monuments on government property.

Barr previously indicated that the Justice Department was investigating several individuals for defacing monuments in recent weeks.

The text of the order also directs executive agency heads to withhold any federal grants from being awarded to state and local jurisdictions that don’t take active measures to protect statues.

The president activated 400 National Guard troops to protect federal monuments in Washington, D.C. through July 8 after protesters attempted to topple a statue of former President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House.

