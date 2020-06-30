Ezekiel Elliott Says He Meant He Had Been Drinking When He Said He Was ‘Faded’

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wants people to know he wasn’t high during a recent livestream.

Elliott said he was "faded" during a recent livestream and then immediately killed the feed once he realized it was still airing.

For those of you who don’t know, “faded” is slang for being high or drunk.

Elliott has made it clear that he wasn’t high and had just been drinking, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that he posted on social media: “Actually I was referring to the few drinks I had which I said during the live stream. Doesn’t that make this defamation? You guys will be hearing from my lawyers @SInow.”

It’s not clear where he posted this statement or if he took it down. I can’t find it on his Twitter or Instagram.

TMZ also reported that Elliott is very serious about suing Sports Illustrated for accusing him of being high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Jan 7, 2020 at 1:57pm PST

Elliott also RT’d a tweet claiming that “faded” doesn’t refer to being high, which is just an absurd take. Whether he was drinking or not, the term faded has always referred to getting drunk or high.

Never anywhere in my life have I heard someone say “faded” when they meant “high”. Absolutely ridiculous — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) June 29, 2020

As I said Monday, I couldn’t care less what Elliott does in his free time. He’s free to engage in whatever activity he wants off the clock.

If he wants to drink or consume some other kind of substance while gaming, then that’s on him. As long as it doesn’t impact his performance on the field, then who gives a damn?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Dec 2, 2019 at 12:01pm PST

Next time, he should just be a shade more careful with his words and then he can avoid all the confusion.