Editorial

Fred VanVleet On The NBA’s Return: ‘The Right Thing To Do Is Not Play’

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 25: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on December 25, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet thinks NBA games shouldn’t resume.

Games will start again at the end of July at Disney in Orlando after shutting down because of coronavirus. However, there’s been a lot of chatter about whether or not playing pro sports is a good idea in our current climate, and Kyrie Irving even called the NBA’s return “fishy.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Obviously, we all know the right thing to do is not play, to take a stand. Morally, yes, that makes sense, but life goes on. We’re all black guys, and none of us want to give any money back, and I don’t think we should,” VanVleet told TMZ.

He added that the social justice issues NBA players care about, such as police brutality, are “not ending anytime soon.”

 

I don’t really understand this argument from NBA players at all. In fact, it makes zero sense to me. How does sitting out the season help their cause?

You would think that playing and using your platform would help promote whatever message you want pushed. To me, it’s really obvious.

I must be missing something because several NBA players feel differently.

 

The NBA is also trying to be as accommodating as possible. Players will literally be allowed to wear social justice messages on their jerseys.

Those uniforms will be seen by millions of eyeballs. It seems like the best case scenario.

If NBA players are serious about pushing a message, then they need to be front and center. The only way to actually do that is by playing games.