Gun Test: Remington Ultralight Executive R1 .45 ACP

By Richard A. Mann, Gun Digest

The Remington UltraLight Executive R1 isn’t only sized right for concealed carry, but just might be the best 1911 the company has turned out.

How The Ultralight Executive R1 Measure Up For Concealed Carry:

Its aluminum frame reduces weight by 4 ounces (12 percent) than other R1 Commander models.

A shorter 3.5 barrel makes the pistol easier to keep under wraps.

The pistol is fitted with a proprietary set of 3-dot tritium sights from XS Sights.

The thumb safety is sized perfectly for fast activation on the upsweep and deactivation on the down.

Trigger pull measures in at a crisp and consistent 3 pounds.

Does the world really need another 1911? After all, the 1911 is the most prolific handgun design of all time. It’s the most customizable, and it’s manufactured by more companies and in more configurations than any other pistol. So, the answer to that question is probably, “No” … unless, of course, it’s a really, really good 1911.

Somehow, the Remington R1 UltraLight Executive eased into production without my knowledge; I only discovered its existence while visiting my friend, Carlos Martinez, at Remington headquarters in July 2019. As with the plethora of hillbillies making moonshine during prohibition, sometimes, you have to “know a guy” to find the good stuff.

Remington began the modern manufacture of 1911 handguns about a decade ago with the introduction of the R1. The R1 was what most would call a basic 1911, without a lot of the features such as extended safeties, night sights and checkering that are found on contemporary 1911s generally manufactured for the self-defense market. It was very similar to the first 1911s Remington assembled a century ago. Near the end of World War I, Remington built 1911s for the military, and today, they’re highly sought after by collectors.

For the past 10 years, Remington has offered a variety of 1911 pistols (such as the R1 Enhanced, R1 Centennial, R1 Carry and R1 Commander). The company even offers an R1 Limited Single Stack model for competition and a long-slide version of the R1 chambered in 10mm for hunting. The R1 UltraLight Executive is the best 1911 that Remington offers for concealed carry, and it just might be the best R1 1911 it’s ever turned out.

Ultralight Frame

The UltraLight Executive is built on an anodized Commander-sized aluminum frame. The aluminum frame reduces weight by 4 ounces (12 percent). This might not seem like much, but when you carry a pistol all day, that’s substantial. The front strap of the frame has been checkered at 20 lines per inch. But the neatest features are the bobbed grip and smooth mainspring housing.