Iowa Police Chief Suspended, Will Attend Sensitivity Training After Allegedly Referring To Protesters As ‘Road Bumps’

The Sioux Rapids Police Chief was suspended and will be required to attend sensitivity training after he appeared to call protesters “road bumps” on Facebook, numerous sources reported.

Television station KCCI posted a video on Facebook of a June 20 protest where a man drove his pickup truck through a crowd of activists in Des Moines. In the comments, Sioux Rapids Police Chief Tim Porter commented “HIT THE GAS AND HANG ON OVER THE ROAD BUMPS,” according to KTIV.

The comment received its own responses, including accusations that Porter was encouraging vehicular manslaughter. Others defended Porter as “a great police chief” who has a right to his own opinions according to the Des Moines Register.

City council convened Monday night and voted unanimously to suspend Porter for two weeks over the incident, without pay, and have him take sensitivity training classes. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Reviews ‘White Fragility’: ‘Poisonous Garbage’ By A ‘Complete And Total Idiot’)

NOW: Sioux Rapids city council meeting to determine if Police Chief Tim Porter will face disciplinary action after he commented on a video showing a vehicle driving through Black Lives Matter protesters that was posted by Des Moines, Iowa TV station KCCI earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/sdQ9X5nw0L — Siouxland News (@SiouxlandNews) June 29, 2020

“He will be disciplined,” City Council Member Lynda Swanson said according to KTIV. “Not only will Chief Porter take this class, but the city council will take the class also. Because none of us are perfect. And we can learn from the class. Just like he will.”

Porter said he posted the comment by accident, and apologized in a statement he gave to KCCI.