John Hickenlooper Wins Colorado Senate Primary

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper won his senatorial primary race Tuesday evening, beating former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff 59.8% to 40.2%, according to the New York Times.

Hickenlooper, a moderate Democrat who briefly sought the presidency last year, will advance to face Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in November. Hickenlooper has consistently polled ahead of Gardner, who is considered the most vulnerable Republican senator. (RELATED: John Hickenlooper Says He Believes Tara Reade, Still Supports Joe Biden)

Though considered a favorite since he announced his senatorial campaign last August, Hickenlooper recently came under fire for two separate ethics violations while governor in 2018. An independent ethics commission found that he had accepted a ride on a private plane to Connecticut and in a limousine while in Italy.

Hickenlooper was ultimately fined $2,750 for violating a ban on public officials accepting gifts, The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, grassroots support grew for Romanoff, who ran on a more progressive platform and was funded by progressive groups like the Sunrise Movement.

Regardless, the two-term governor will likely be a strong candidate in a Democratic-leaning state that voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by five points in 2016.

