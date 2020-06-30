John Krasinski Stopped Jim And Pam From Breaking Up In The Final Season Of ‘The Office’

John Krasinski saved Jim and Pam’s relationship in the hit show “The Office.”

Jim and Pam might have had the most famous relationship in TV history through nine seasons of the NBC comedy. Well, it turns out that creator Greg Daniels thought about splitting up the iconic duo in the final season, and Krasinski had to step in to stop it from happening. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Writer Brent Forrester said the following in the book “The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s” on the idea of splitting up Jim and Pam, according to Collider:

We had to pull the ripcord on it because it was so painful to the fans of the show. John Krasinski said to me, ‘Brent, this final season is for the ultra fans of the show. They’re the only ones really still left watching, right? This is for them. Jim and Pam splitting up is too painful for them to sustain all the way to the reunion. We have to get them back together immediately.’ I was like, ‘Wow, we can’t allow this beautiful couple to be really like on the verge of divorce. It’s too awful for them.

Of all the half-baked ideas I’ve ever heard, splitting up Jim and Pam is right at the top of the list. Who could possibly have thought this would have been a good idea?

Everyone, and I mean everyone, loved the iconic couple. They were one of the best parts of “The Office,” and everyone cheered for them.

The entire point of their relationship was that we got to watch it form from the earliest stages and develop over nine seasons.

You’d have to be a insanely stupid to split them up in the final season. Fans would have revolted. They would have been furious, and I would have been right up there with them.

Luckily, Krasinski flexed his muscles a bit and put an end to this nonsense. Good for him. “The Office” would be remembered much differently if Jim and Pam had split up in the final season.

I believe there are some words from Mr. Michael Scott that might accurately sum up Krasinski not allowing this to happen.