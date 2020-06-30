REPORT: Kate Middleton Approached Prince Harry Over Concerns About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton reportedly confronted Prince Harry over concerns she had regarding his relationship with Meghan Markle, according to the authors of a new book on the British royal family’s feuds.

Investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett made the claim in their new book “Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split with the House of Windsor,” according to a report published Tuesday by the Daily Mail.

“[Kate] gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate,” the book said.

“Is she the right one?” Prince William reportedly asked Harry immediately after having the opportunity to meet Markle.

Harry and Markle married anyway but the rumored rifts never went away and seemingly led to the decision by the couple to step back from their royal roles in January. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Slams ‘False Representations’ In Article About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry)

“The rifts that eventually opened up in the Royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathize and take his brother’s concerns in the spirit they were intended,” the book said.

It’s fair for everyone to have concerns early on in a relationship, but through time those concerns should have gone away.

It must have sucked to try to deal with these unique concerns that so many regular families go through in a spotlight like the one pointed at the royal family.

Hopefully they can all work everything out.