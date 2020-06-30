Editorial

REPORT: Kate Middleton Approached Prince Harry Over Concerns About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton reportedly confronted Prince Harry over concerns she had regarding his relationship with Meghan Markle, according to the authors of a new book on the British royal family’s feuds.

Investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett made the claim in their new book “Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split with the House of Windsor,” according to a report published Tuesday by the Daily Mail.

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge stands with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service on March 11, 2019 in London, England. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people - particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace. (Photo by Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“[Kate] gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate,” the book said.

“Is she the right one?” Prince William reportedly asked Harry immediately after having the opportunity to meet Markle.

Harry and Markle married anyway but the rumored rifts never went away and seemingly led to the decision by the couple to step back from their royal roles in January. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Slams ‘False Representations’ In Article About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“The rifts that eventually opened up in the Royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathize and take his brother’s concerns in the spirit they were intended,” the book said.

It’s fair for everyone to have concerns early on in a relationship, but through time those concerns should have gone away.

It must have sucked to try to deal with these unique concerns that so many regular families go through in a spotlight like the one pointed at the royal family.

Hopefully they can all work everything out.