Kim Kardashian Almost A Billionaire After Sale Of Stake In Cosmetics Company

Reality star Kim Kardashian just sold a 20% stake in her cosmetics company KKW Beauty to Coty, Inc. for $200 million.

Is Kardashian herself a billionaire, though? Forbes originally said yes, but also no at the same time.

Kim Kardashian West is worth $900 million after agreeing to sell a stake in her cosmetics firm to Coty https://t.co/qUXebiREfa by @MadelinePBerg pic.twitter.com/DOzYs4Jluu — Forbes (@Forbes) June 29, 2020

An article, which is now titled “Coty Buying Stake In Kim Kardashian West’s Cosmetic Business Confirms Trend Of Social Selling,” first claimed Kardashian was now a billionaire in the headline, but said she was only worth $900 million in the copy. Another article, also published by Forbes, said she wasn’t a billionaire at all.

“This headline was corrected on June 30 to reflect that Kim Kardashian West is not a billionaire. Forbes estimates her net worth at $900 million,” an editor’s note at the bottom of the piece now says. (RELATED: REPORT: Kylie Jenner Wants Everyone To Stop Talking About How Much Money She Has Following Forbes’ Latest Report)

All of this mess has just made people super confused as to what the net worth of Kardashian actually is. Especially after husband Kanye West congratulated her on her so-called billionaire status with a bizarre vegetable still life shared on his Twitter account.

The end result is Forbes sticking with their $900 million estimate, but I’m sure she’ll cross the billionaire mark soon. The Kardashian Jenner families sure do know how to rake in that money.

As for Kanye’s “gift,” I hope he figures something else out to gift her when she finally does cross that billionaire mark.