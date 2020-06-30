Woman Walks Into Live CNN Broadcast With Apparent ‘Fake News’ Sign

A woman walked into a CNN broadcast with a sign that said seems to read “fake news” during a live show Tuesday in Los Angeles.

“About family gatherings … maybe you walk in with your mask on, but then you let your guard down,” CNN Correspondent Nick Watt says. While he is talking, a woman in a red and white shirt and black pants walks into the frame with a neon yellow sign appearing to read “fake news.” She’s out of the frame by the time Watt turns around. (RELATED: ‘This Is Mostly A Protest’: MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Says Riots Aren’t Unruly As Building Burns Behind Him)

A woman in Los Angeles walks through CNN live on air with a sign that says “fake news” pic.twitter.com/soqhZm1O1w — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2020

The incident occurred while the network was broadcasting in Los Angeles, California, where Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to announce more coronavirus restrictions tomorrow amidst a spike in cases.

Newsom said at a Tuesday press conference that the California government needs to be “a little bit more aggressive in regards to guidelines” for family gatherings ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Deadline reported.