‘Different Angles Show Different Things’: Missouri Sheriff Reacts To St. Louis Gun Wielding Couple

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide-ranging interview on the effort to defund police, the Black Lives Matter protests and the St. Louis couple who are under fire for pointing their firearms at protesters.

As for the gun wielding couple, Forte says the way they handled the situation could be an issue for them. (RELATED: Couple Wielding Guns Outside Their Mansion During BLM Protest Are Lawyers Representing A Victim Of Police Brutality.)

“Yes, there’s open carry, but anytime you have someone pointing a gun at someone and we don’t have all the details, we don’t know what they’re going through, we don’t know if they’ve been threatened before, but from what I’ve seen and again you gotta be real careful with this, from what I’ve seen in the media, different angles show different things, but they were pointing at the protesters and that might cause them a problem.”

Forte went on to warn against the effort to defund the police, explaining the issues that may arise because of it.

