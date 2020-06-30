‘Mythbusters’ Star Adam Savage Accused Of Raping His Sister While Growing Up

Actor Adam Savage’s sister has accused him of anally raping her while the two were growing up, telling her the abuse was a game and calling himself the “raping blob.”

Miranda Pacchiana, 51, made the accusations in a lawsuit, according to a report published Tuesday by the New York Post. The abuse allegedly happened when Pacchiana was between seven and 10 years old.

Adam Savage vows to fight sister’s rape lawsuit; ex-‘Mythbusters’ star denies ‘raping blob’ claims https://t.co/cWMKf9yFdT “She has tortured our entire family and estranged herself from all of us. I will fight this groundless and offensive lawsuit.” pic.twitter.com/39vovqHlTW — Douglas Ernst (@douglasernst) June 30, 2020

“Beginning in or about 1976 and continuing until approximately 1979, Adam Savage, would repeatedly rape Miranda Pacchiana and force oral sex upon her, and forced Miranda to perform oral sex on him, along with other forms of sexual abuse,” her lawsuit, which was filed in Westchester Supreme Court, said.

Pacchiana claimed Savage would keep her in the bed and anally rape her. He was between nine and 12 years old at the time. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison After Rape Conviction)

Pacchiana also claimed she disclosed the rapes to her family in a blog post.

“When I first disclosed to my family that my brother had abused me as a child, I thought my whole world would change,” she wrote. “I assumed my family members would share my desire to examine what had gone wrong in our home and pursue a path toward healing together. I was sadly mistaken.”

“In fact, their behaviors left me feeling as though the abuse didn’t really matter,” Pacchiana added. “Yes, they believed me–but my family members still seemed determined to brush my trauma under the rug. Over time, I came to realize they viewed me as the problem for focusing on the abuse. Not the brother who had abused me.”

Savage has denied the abuse.

“While I hope that my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this needs to end,” Savage said. “For many years, she has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family to anyone who will listen.”

“By spreading numerous untrue stories about us in pursuit of a financial bonanza, she has tortured our entire family and estranged herself from all of us,” he added. “I will fight this groundless and offensive lawsuit and work to put this to rest once and for all.”