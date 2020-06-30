Jets Will Let Season Ticket Holders Sit Out The 2020 Season Without Penalty

The New York Jets will let fans with season tickets skip the 2020 season.

According to Ryan Dunleavy, the team told season ticket holders that they can skip the upcoming season without losing the chance to get tickets in 2021.

They can either get a refund or put the money already paid towards the 2021 season. The Jets are the latest team in pro sports to offer something like this during the coronavirus pandemic.

#Jets told season ticket holders today that they can sit out the 2020 season without losing option to renew in 2021. Either get a refund for $ already paid or take credit to 2021 payments. #Giants set up same options last week. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) June 29, 2020

At the end of the day, this is the proper move for everyone involved. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people are out of work and there’s a ton of financial uncertainty.

That means people don’t really know how much money they’re going to have for things like football tickets in 2020.

As much as I love football and going to football games, you have to prioritize other things ahead of it. Nobody with a functioning brain is putting football tickets ahead of food and housing expenses.

With budgets being very tight right now around America, people have tough decisions to make. Luckily, fans of the Jets with season tickets can sit out the season if money is tight or they’re just nervous about crowds, and then return next year.

It’s a classy move from the Jets, and I’m sure more and more teams will do the same the closer we get to the season.