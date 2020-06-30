NFL Informs Teams To Expect Training Camps To Start July 28

NFL teams have been informed to expect training camps to officially begin July 28.

The end of July has been the date rumored for training camps to start, and now we can officially circle a day on the calendar.

NFL Operations tweeted Monday night that “training camps are expected to begin as scheduled on July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier.”

The @NFL advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled on July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier. https://t.co/ZnSybQsTWD pic.twitter.com/B16LT1qMTX — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) June 29, 2020

Given how much bad news we’ve had from the college game, we need all the positive we can find right now. While the NFL proceeding as planned, isn’t a groundbreaking development, it’s certainly a positive.

If the NFL is proceeding with training camps as planned starting July 28, then it’s a great sign the season could happen.

It shows that the NFL is confident in the situation in front of them when it comes to dealing with coronavirus.

Again, we need all the good news we can get. While this might seem like a small step, it’s still one we should applaud.

Now, does this mean fans will be let into games or that there won’t be other changes? Of course not. Nobody knows what will happen for sure starting in September, but I think we can say with a high degree of confidence footballs will be flying in a few months.