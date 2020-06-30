‘Non-Democrats In America Are In Peril’: Tucker Carlson Slams GOP ‘Appeasers’ For Failing To Fight

Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered a stark warning Tuesday concerning the direction of the country if Republicans were unwilling to stand up and fight.

“Non-Democrats in America are in peril,” Carlson said as he opened his show with a monologue addressing the Democratic Party’s plan — from allowing illegal immigrants to vote, to packing the Supreme Court — in order to seize and keep control.

WATCH:

Above a chyron that read “Dangerous: Radical Dems With Unlimited Power,” the Daily Caller cofounder recalled his Monday interview with Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, whom he had accused of “taking his cues” from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rather than chart a course that wouldn’t meet his approval. (RELATED: ‘Hold On, I Want You To Explain’: Tucker Carlson Presses Mike Braun On Qualified Immunity Bill)

Calling Braun “weak,” Carlson added, “That’s a problem. In a moment like this it’s a severe and dangerous problem. If they lose this, it will be profound consequences for you. People who supported Donald Trump will be punished, absolutely no question about that. There’s never been a political party as radical and as angry as the Democrats are now.”

Carlson went on to list a few of the things he expected Democrats to do if they win in 2020, beginning with giving illegal immigrants the right to vote — and encouraging more illegal immigration — which he said would guarantee that “no Republican would ever win nationally again.” He also mentioned ending the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court.

“Look around. You got a pretty good idea of what’s coming. The point is, and it could not be clearer, non-Democrats in America are in peril. We’re going to need someone with power willing to come to our defense,” Carlson continued. “That’s where people like Mike Braun come in, that was the point of last night’s interview — not to humiliate a specific senator, but to remind the Republican Party that it is our only shield. Yes, the Republican Party, flawed and infuriating although it often is, the fact remains that the GOP is the only institution still open to the rest of us. To Americans who want to live as they did just 15 years ago, quietly and productively, without being harassed and harangued by self-righteous lunatics who mean them harm, and they do.”

Carlson went on to describe some of the things that Republicans would need to do — work to defend equality under the law, make America fulfill its promise of a colorblind meritocracy and protect free speech absolutely. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Riots Are ‘Designed’ To Destroy ‘Our System Of Government’ And Remove Donald Trump)

Touting the middle class as the core and the future of the country, Carlson added, “And yet both parties have shamelessly abandoned them. They have no national spokesman they, have no lobby in Washington.”

“Instead of improving the lives of their voters the party feeds them a steady diet of my mindless symbolic victories, partisan junk food designed to make them feel full even if they waste away,” Carlson said, accusing the GOP of merely playing the part of the champion. “Who cares how many Benghazi hearings we have. We are supposed to care but why should we? How did Peter Strzok’s text messages become more important than saving American jobs from foreign nationals who are taking them? It is lunacy. We fall for it every time.”

The saddest thing of all, Carlson argued, was the realization of many that their children would have to work harder and for less than they have. “The American Dream died with your generation,” he said, adding, “As all of this happened, Democrats laughed because it served their interests. Republicans basically ignored it and that cannot continue.”

The people, Carlson concluded, would have to make the party change. Voters would have to be clear about what they wanted from the government and what they wanted the government to stay out of. Calling most elected Republicans “appeasers,” Carlson said that they needed to be shown unequivocally what the people wanted.

“We have to lead, and when we do they will follow,” he concluded.