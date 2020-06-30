Not Satisfied With Your Entertainment Set? Let’s Upgrade That TV!

Being home throughout this COVID-19 quarantine has made me realize two very important things: (1) I miss eating out at restaurants. (2) My entertainment set needs a massive upgrade! When I purchased my 32 Samsung Smart TV a couple of years ago I was thoroughly pleased with its performance. Nothing was better than streaming HBO’s Game of Thrones and Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan series on that TV set. Lately, however, I’ve noticed that the quality of my television set has diminished and certainly could be a lot better when considering the newer models out on the market. So, I decided it was time to do some research and look into newer TV options that I could get shipped to my home.

After going through countless options, I finally came across the perfect television set to replace my older model: The Samsung 43-Inch Crystal Class – 4k UHD Smart TV with Built-In Alexa.

Watching Hulu and Netflix with expert quality just got alot easier with the Samsung 43-Inch Crystal Class – 4k UHD Smart TV with Built-In Alexa.

This model’s Crystal Processor 4k transforms everything you watch into a stunning 4k display, meaning you can enjoy older films with a much higher level of quality. In addition to this, the TV possesses full SMART capabilities allowing you to download all your favorite TV apps like Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video. My favorite feature, however, is the built-in voice-controlled Amazon Alexa and/or Google Assistant that allows hand-free use of the TV set. Personally, I can’t wait to tell this TV to raise or lower volume, pause or play, and search for my favorite TV shows.

(Photo via Amazon)

Before buying this incredible TV check out how reviewers felt about their purchase. One review, after doing an incredible amount of research on TV brands, said the following:

So I went to every store I could over the last 8 months to view the picture and quality of different brands and models. I came to the conclusion that for the most part, I liked Samsung models best for picture quality and clarity. I then researched the different Samsung models and chose the 4K UHD 7 series due to price, Picture Quality as well as having Alexa built-in. I have been using it for 2 weeks now and we love it. I can’t get over how I feel watching shows or movies and the feeling I get, I feel like I am there with them, so real like.

Another review had this to say about the Samsung 43-Inch Crystal Class – 4k UHD Smart TV with Built-In Alexa:

As far as the TV goes, it’s great. No complaints. I’m only putting in a review because I was terrified of buying a TV online. We all have our own stories, but mine came in perfect condition. And trust me, I was extremely scared to buy online, but under the circumstances was left with no other option. Ordered it and it came a few days early. Once again, perfect condition. As far as the TV goes, it has beautiful picture and decent sound. Overall I have no complaints.





So if you are looking to upgrade your TV set like me, look no further than the Samsung 43-Inch Crystal Class – 4k UHD Smart TV with Built-In Alexa! As an Amazon Choice product with 150+ five-star ratings, this TV set will be the best bang for your buck and I will certainly be putting in my order soon.

