Oklahoma State And Nebraska Have Positive Coronavirus Cases

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Nebraska Cornhuskers have positive coronavirus cases.

According to Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy said his team had a total of 14 positive tests out of 110 administered, and only one coronavirus case remains active. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oklahoma State announces that it has tested 110 football players for Covid-19 (with multiple tests per athletes) with 14 positives. Only one student-athlete remains as an active case and is in quarantine. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 29, 2020

Steven Sipple reported that the Cornhuskers have a total of five positive cases on the football team and one staff member is positive. Nebraska conducted a total of 250 tests for the virus.

Per Scott Frost, NU has tested roughly 250 student-athletes and staff since the first week of April, and there have been eight positive COVID-19 tests, including five football players and one football staff member. Two other student-athletes also tested positive. More coming. — Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 29, 2020

Nebraska and Oklahoma State are just the latest programs to get hit with coronavirus and have positive cases.

Luckily for both of them, it doesn’t sound like either situation is bad at all. Having only five positive cases is very manageable for Nebraska.

Oklahoma State only having one active case is even more manageable. Neither school sounds like they’re in trouble at all.

As I’ve said many times, the key is identifying players with the virus, isolating them, keeping them safe, allowing them to heal and letting them return once they’re healthy.

The last thing you want to do is rush back a sick player and let him infect the entire locker room.

I have no doubt OSU and Nebraska will take care of business and look out for their athletes. Now is not the time for missteps.