‘Ozark’ Will End After Season 4, Final Season Will Be Split Into 2 Parts On Netflix

“Ozark” will end on Netflix after season four.

The streaming giant announced Tuesday morning that the hit show with Jason Bateman about laundering drug money would end after a final season of 14 episodes. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the final season will be split into two parts.

They’re going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

Well, this damn sure isn’t the news I wanted to hear on this fine Tuesday morning. “Ozark” is one of my all-time favorite shows.

Jason Bateman gives a hall-of-fame performance as Marty Byrde. When Bateman’s career is done, there’s no doubt “Ozark” will stick out among his best work.

Everything about the show is awesome. The cast is incredible, the writing is top-notch, there’s an incredibly dark and sinister feel to it and you’re always guessing what will happen next.

Now, after three insanely incredible seasons, it’ll all come to an end after 14 more episodes.

If the final season of “Ozark” is anything less than explosive, outstanding and next-level across the board, I’ll be incredibly disappointed.

When you have a show like “Ozark,” you have to send it out on top. I can’t wait to see what we get in the final season whenever it hits the streaming service.