Protesters Expand ‘Occupy City Hall,’ Descend Into Infighting And Stand Off With Police Hours Before NYPD Budget Vote

(OCCUPY CITY HALL, NEW YORK CITY) — Protesters expanded “Occupy City Hall” and descended into infighting early Tuesday morning, just hours ahead of the city council’s vote on the NYPD budget.

Hundreds of protesters have been occupying about a block of land across the street from City Hall and are demanding the city cuts at least $1 billion from the NYPD’s budget.

A group from the area tried to expand the zone Tuesday morning. Numerous altercations broke out among protesters and the morning ultimately ended with a standoff against police. (RELATED: ‘A Pitiful, A Parasitic, A Pathogenic Politician’: New York City Protesters Rip Mayor De Blasio)

The infighting ranged from verbal disagreements to a physical altercation. In one disagreement, a man can be seen confronting another man about disrespecting the woman he was with. Other arguments broke out regarding how to properly protest, and still others were prompted by unknown causes.

Police appeared to remain outside the area and more arrived as the morning wore on.

Reporters on the ground were repeatedly confronted by protesters for filming in the public area. The infighting appeared to subside as the morning continued, according to a live stream of the zone. Efforts became more focused on standing off with a large squad of officers in front of City Hall.

Protesters clashed at times with officers, who were outfitted in riot gear, according to reports. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the situation became physical between officers and protesters after some individuals allegedly tried to “promote conflict,” according to WPIX 11.

It is unclear if the Occupy City Hall expansion remained as of later Tuesday morning.

The deadline for council members to decide on the NYPD’s budget is Tuesday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio put forth a plan that would agree to the protester’s demands and cut $1 billion from the NYPD budget, although it remains unclear if the plan will pass.