REPORT: Ivy League Considering Playing Only 7 Football Games And Moving The Schedule To The Spring

The Ivy League is reportedly considering two return plans for the upcoming football season.

According to Sports Illustrated, the first plan is to play only seven games during the 2020 campaign in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, and they’d all be conference games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The second plan is to play seven games against conference opponents starting in April and ending in May.

While moving football to the spring for Power Five programs might not work because of the NFL draft, it’s not a bad idea for FCS programs.

I’m not trying to be mean, but guys suiting up for Brown and Dartmouth aren’t headed to the NFL. There are guys who go pro from the Ivy League, but they’re very rare.

For that reason, moving games to the spring isn’t a terrible idea at all. Players wouldn’t sit out because of the NFL draft, and you might get some more games on TV.

As for only playing seven games, again, the Ivy League teams aren’t competing for national titles. You might as well just get your games in, let the fans have some fun and then prepare for whatever comes next.

The Ivy League is in the unique position to actually have some flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll see what they do with it, but spring could work for them.