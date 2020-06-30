MLB Star Ryan Braun Says He’s Not Sure The League Will Actually Play Games

MLB player Ryan Braun expressed doubt over the likelihood that the 2020 baseball season will actually happen.

The Brewers’ outfielder claimed he was “optimistic,” but said we should be looking at the COVID numbers in an interview published Monday by the Los Angeles Times.

“There’s still a part of me that isn’t quite sure we will actually play games,” Braun told the outlet. “I’m optimistic that we will play games, but obviously if we look at what’s happening in the country, the COVID numbers are not good. There are a significant number of athletes who have tested positive, which is indicative of the overall numbers in our country right now.” (RELATED: MLB Players Will Report To Training Camp July 1, Season Will Be 60 Games)

“We’re all hopeful we’ll be able to complete a season,” Braun added. “Ultimately, the most important factor in all of this is the safety and health of everyone involved because we’re going to be traveling, staying in hotels, riding on buses and airplanes and doing all of these things where we will be around and interacting with people in communities all over the country.”

I’m hopeful baseball will make a comeback too, but I just don’t see that actually happen until we have a better idea of how to contain the spread of coronavirus. I just feel like this whole thing is going to fall apart before we even get to watch a game. I guess we’ll just have to see.

At least three Major League Baseball players say they won’t play in the upcoming rescheduled season because of concerns about coronavirushttps://t.co/BrEYKH0oqA — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 29, 2020

Some players aren’t even going to play in the 2020 season regardless.