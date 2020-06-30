SCOTUS Abortion Ruling Becomes Election Rallying Cry For Conservatives

Monday’s Supreme Court ruling against a pro-life Louisiana law has become a rallying cry for conservatives ahead of the 2020 election.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal justices in a ruling that struck down the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act that required providers to have admitting privileges in a hospital within 30 miles of the abortion facility.

Pro-life and conservative leaders responded to the news by emphasizing the need to re-elect President Donald Trump in order to continue waging war against abortion.

Monday’s Supreme Court ruling against a pro-life Louisiana law has become a rallying cry for conservatives ahead of the 2020 election.

The Supreme Court ruled on June Medical Services v. Russo Monday, a case in which an abortion provider challenged the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act, or Act 620, requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges in a hospital within 30 miles of the abortion facility. These admitting privileges would allow a woman to go directly to the hospital if she were to need urgent care.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with liberal members of the court in the close 5-4 ruling that struck down the Louisiana law — a decision met with severe criticism from conservatives. (RELATED: ‘He’s A Disgrace’: Conservatives Turn On Chief Justice Roberts)

Pro-life and conservative leaders reacted to the ruling by emphasizing the need to re-elect President Donald Trump in the 2020 election in order to continue waging war against abortion.

“This case underscores the importance of re-electing President Trump, who has a record of appointing conservative judges, rather than Joe Biden, who will appoint radical, activist judges who will legislate from the courts,” Ali Pardo, Trump 2020 deputy communications director, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List is fully backing Trump in the 2020 election, announcing in January a $52 million effort to back both Trump and Republicans the same week Planned Parenthood’s action arm launched a $45 million campaign backing Democrats. SBA List calls Trump “the most pro-life president in our nation’s history.”

SBA List president Marjorie Dannenfelser called news of the Monday ruling a “bitter disappointment” and said in a statement the ruling reinforces “just how important Supreme Court judges are to advancing the pro-life cause.”

“We will work like hell to reelect President Trump,” SBA List president @marjoriesba tells Washington Post’s @pw_cunningham “Whoever wins this presidency decides the future of abortion law in ways we didn’t realize before.”#ProLifeVoicesForTrump #ProLife #MAGA pic.twitter.com/eBE0OkE23o — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) June 30, 2020



“It is imperative that we re-elect President Trump and our pro-life majority in the U.S. Senate so we can further restore the judiciary, most especially the Supreme Court,” Dannenfelser said. The SBA president said that Trump has kept his promise to appoint both constitutionalist SCOTUS and federal judges.

“In contrast, Joe Biden, who has abandoned babies in the womb he once voted to protect, vows to stack the Court with abortion extremists,” She added. “SBA List is working to reach four million voters – including pro-life Democrats and Independents – to defeat extremists, re-elect President Trump, and secure a solidly pro-life Senate.”

While many Democrats celebrated the SCOTUS ruling as a major win over their pro-life opponents, they also recognize that the fight over abortion is far from over.

“It’s a good day for freedom,” said DNC chair Tom Perez, DNC women’s caucus chair Lottie Shackelford, and DNC vice chair and Louisiana Democratic Party chair Karen Carter Peterson in a joint statement following the news. “But our battle is far from over.”

“Republican leaders will continue to go after the rights of women and anyone seeking reproductive care to make decisions about their own bodies, their own families, and their own futures,” the DNC chairs noted.

They continued: “And we will continue fighting to protect every American’s right to reproductive freedom by electing Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.