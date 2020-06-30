Protester Dressed As Spider-Man Has A Run-In With A Trump Supporter At NYC Protest

A Black Lives Matter protester dressed as Spider-Man ran into a Trump supporter during a demonstration in New York City Tuesday evening.

Spider-Man was shown in a video standing out of a black car’s sunroof holding a sign that said “Black Lives Matter” when a man in a plaid shirt and construction hat approached him. The man was holding a sign that read “I support Trump, police, prayer, all lives matter” on the front and “vote Trump USA” on the back. (RELATED: ‘It’s Definitely A Revolution-Liberation Movement’: Protesters Demand $1 Billion Cut To NYPD Budget)

“Black lives matter? All lives matter,” the Trump supporter tells Spider-Man. “Does your life matter more than mine?” he asks the crowd.

The man in the Spider-Man costume was seen earlier at the protest with a stack of pizzas encouraging protesters to have conversations with people they disagree with. He said that he planned to be at the demonstration all evening.

“You stole our labor and you stole this Native American land,” a protester yells back at him, to which the man replies, “I don’t even know you. I didn’t steal anything.”

The conflict between the Trump supporter and the crowd escalates when a man in a clown mask tells him that he needs to “go to therapy” and the Trump supporter tells him to “get over here.” Spider-Man puts his hands out to try and deescalate the situation.

“Let me ride with you,” the Trump supporter asks Spider-Man, who invites him on board but asks him to “listen.” The two talk over each other for a bit before the Trump supporter is lead away by police.

“I made my point … I’m gonna go home,” he tells police after being lead away to a separate area. “I don’t want to get in trouble.” Across the street, Spider-Man and the crowd chant “Black Lives Matter.”

The confrontation occurred during New York City’s “Occupy City Hall” protest, where protesters are demanding city council vote to cut at least $1 billion from the NYPD’s budget. Protesters started infighting Tuesday morning while trying to expand the occupied zone, which is currently one block outside of City Hall, and reporters were harassed for trying to film in the public area.

Protests for Black Lives Matter erupted nationwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody May 25. Many protests began peacefully but some escalated into violent riots that destroyed communities.