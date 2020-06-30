Tucker Carlson, Sen. Mike Braun Discuss Qualified Immunity Bill For Law Enforcement

Tucker Carlson pushed back on Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun over his proposed bill addressing qualified immunity for law enforcement officers.

The Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host began the Monday evening segment by asking Braun about his support for Black Lives Matter. The interview got more heated from that point on. (RELATED: ‘How About Mike Braun Give Up His Immunity First?’: Tucker Carlson Rips GOP Senator Over Police Qualified Immunity Bill)

WATCH:

Braun began by explaining that he did not necessarily support all of the actions Black Lives Matter advocated, but that he supported the group’s right to air grievances.

Carlson pushed back, bringing up the recent police shooting in Atlanta that resulted in the death of Rayshard Brooks — which Braun had called an “egregious” example of police brutality.

“Do you believe the officer now facing the death penalty deserves to face the death penalty and if you don’t, tell us what he should have done,” Carlson challenged.

“I think that will be determined by the courts,” Braun replied.

“You cited it. What do you think of it? You’re the one who called it egregious, so why don’t you tell us what Officer Rolfe should have done when this man fired a taser at him,” Carlson continued. “What do you think?”

“I think that you should have had the judgment in a traffic stop like that. You don’t shoot somebody in the back,” Braun continued.

“Hold on. I want you to explain. I think it’s fair. You are an office holder. I don’t normally press people like this but it’s not fair for you to filibuster without answering the question which is very simple. The officer facing the death penalty had a guy fire a weapon at him, what should he have done then?” Carlson asked again.

Braun repeated that the officer should not have killed Brooks, arguing that even if he had been allowed to keep running he probably would have been caught eventually.

“Do you think he was going to get away? They were going to find him,” Braun said.

“You tell me. You’re the one judging the officer so maybe you could explain why you’re judging him,” Carlson added.

Braun protested that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was going to use the issue to help Democrats campaign if Republicans didn’t come up with something that could pass.

“Who controls the Senate?” Carlson asked then, adding, “I thought Republicans controlled the Senate. So you’re taking your cues from Chuck Schumer saying ‘he might criticize me and therefore I have to pass a law that makes it easier to sue police?'”

Braun responded by saying that it was relevant because nothing could get past the Senate unless Republicans could get to 60 votes.