See Pictures From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3, Episode 3 ‘An Acceptable Surrender’

Several photos from the upcoming episode of “Yellowstone” have hit the web.

The second episode of season three aired this past Sunday night, and things are going well for the Duttons at the moment. Now, we have a look at what’s on the horizon for our favorite TV family. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Awesome In The Latest Episode ‘Freight Trains And Monsters’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jun 21, 2020 at 7:08pm PDT

Paramount Network released a bunch of pictures from “An Acceptable Surrender” for fans to enjoy, and they’re all great.

It looks like the entire crew will be at a rodeo or something similar. Take a look at all the photos below.

So far, through the first two episodes of season three, we haven’t had a ton of action. Things have been very tame, especially by the standards of the hit Paramount Network show.

Things have been shockingly relaxed and chill. However, we all know nothing good lasts for long when it comes to the Duttons. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

That’s just a fact, and we’ve seen all hell break loose time and time again.

Will “An Acceptable Surrender” finally be when the chaos arrives in season three? I have no idea, but I’m very excited to find out what we get Sunday night!

Let us know what you think of the start of the new “Yellowstone” season, and make sure to check out my interview with Cole Hauser if you haven’t heard it yet.