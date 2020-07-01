Entire 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Gets Canceled

There won’t be any Minor League Baseball in 2020.

A decision was announced late Tuesday afternoon that the entire minor league slate for 2020 was canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to BaseballinAmerica.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It looked pretty obvious for awhile that the season wasn’t going to happen, and now it’s official. The MLB is trying to return with a 60-game schedule, but it’s still unclear if that will actually happen or not.

According to Yahoo Sports, several MLB teams have already committed to paying their minor league players a $400 weekly stipend.

The 2020 minor league baseball season has been officially canceled, per league sources and official release. pic.twitter.com/a98x5aNCjZ — emilycwaldon (@EmilyCWaldon) June 30, 2020

The coronavirus has decimated sports over the past three and a half months, and you can just include minor league baseball as the last sport to get hammered.

Given how the MLB took forever to reach a deal to return, it’s not surprising at all that the minor leagues aren’t going to play.

Hopefully, the MLB is able to actually return and give fans something to watch. America just doesn’t feel normal without baseball happening.

We need sports back, and we need them back ASAP. We have to go back to normal.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that the MLB’s return doesn’t get derailed. That’s the last thing we need right now.

We need a win, and Minor League Baseball shutting down for 2020 is far from that.