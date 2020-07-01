Lili Reinhart Apologizes For Using Nude Photo To Try To Bring Awareness To Breonna Taylor’s Death

Actress Lili Reinhart apologized for using a nude photo to try to bring awareness to Breonna Taylor’s death.

Reinhart reportedly shared the photo, which has since been deleted, on her Instagram.

“Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice,” the caption of the post read, according to a report published Tuesday by UsWeekly.

Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky serving a no-knock warrant in a drug investigation, according to The New York Times.

I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 29, 2020

“I’ve always tried to use my platform for good,” Reinhart said on Twitter. “And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended.”

“I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better,” she added. “But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive.” (RELATED: Lili Reinhart Says She’s A ‘Proud Bisexual Woman’)

I don’t think Reinhart needed to apologize for this, but I’m glad she’s learning from posting it. It was a little shocking to see her nude photo with that caption. Not the way I would have gone about trying to bring justice to something like the death of a black woman by police.

Hopefully, moving forward we won’t see anymore wild nonsense like that from any other celebrities.