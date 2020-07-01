Dane Jackson Rides A Kayak Over A 134-Foot Waterfall In Epic Video

Kayaker Dane Jackson recently rode over an insane waterfall in Chile.

Jackson took fans through what it's like to ride down a waterfall of that size.

For those of you who are adrenaline junkies, I can promise that you’re going to love this video. It’s absolutely insane.

Give it a watch below.

Guts of steel, my friends. I know Jackson is a professional, but it really doesn’t matter. Anyone who has the stones to go over a 134-foot waterfall is someone I want in my foxhole.

Imagine the adrenaline that must be racing through your veins the moment you start falling. You must feel like you’re on another planet.

I’m all for risky behavior and finding ways to scratch that itch of needing a rush, but I’d never do anything like that.

Not in a million years. I enjoy living way too much to try to go over a 134-foot waterfall. I’m happy just drinking my beer with my cooler.

Clearly, Jackson is just on a much different level. Props to him for being one badass dude. There just aren’t many guys like him out there.

