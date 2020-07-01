Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Claims August Alsina Made About Will Smith Giving His ‘Blessing’ To Alleged Affair

Jada Pinkett Smith has denied claims by singer August Alsina about Will Smith giving his “blessing” to an alleged affair between the two.

A rep for the 48-year-old actress said claims of their alleged years-long affair are “absolutely not true,” per Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her ‘TMI Moment’ Regarding Porn)

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina’s Claim They Had an Affair https://t.co/8LMglJiMgE — TMZ (@TMZ) July 1, 2020

A report by the Sun has also claimed that Will Smith’s reps called the reports “wrong.” (RELATED: Will Smith In The Trailer For Netflix’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Bright’)

It all comes after the 27-year-old singer responded to rumors about his alleged affair with Pinkett Smith during an interview with the “The Breakfast Club’s” Angela Yee. The comments were noted by E! News.

“Here’s what I’ll say,” Alsina shared. “People can have whatever ideas that they like, but what I’m not ok with is my character being in question, when certain things are questionable that I know is not me or that I know I haven’t done.”

“Contrary to what some people believe, I’m not a troublemaker,” he added. “I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous…I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date.”

The singer continued, “In this instance, it’s very different because as I said, there’s so many people that are side-eyeing me, looking at me questionable about it. I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it and I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth, but I’ve never done anything wrong. I love those people.”

“I don’t have a bad thing to say about them,” Alsina shared, without naming Jada or Will. “They are beautiful people.”

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism,” he added. “He gave me his blessing and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life and I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her.”

The superstar singer continued, while noting that he “devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it so much so to the point that I can die right now and be ok with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

Jada and Will tied the knot in 1997 and in the past has denied rumors about the pair having an open relationship, per the Daily Mail.