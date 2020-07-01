Jermiah Braswell Arrested After Allegedly Driving His Car Into Lake Erie While Intoxicated

NFL player Jermiah Braswell is in a bit of trouble with the law after a recent arrest.

According to TMZ, the former Youngstown State receiver was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated Saturday after allegedly driving it into Lake Erie at Put-in-Bay, OH. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Braswell, who went undrafted in 2020, was cut by the Cardinals following the arrest. He signed with them as an undrafted free agent.

The video of the arrest is downright bizarre. A couple officers walk up on him as his car is literally in a lake, and it’s not even clear how he managed to get it there.

The most mind-boggling part about this video is the fact that there doesn’t seem to be a ramp Braswell drove down.

His car is just in the lake! Did he drive down the shoreline? How the hell did his car end up there?

Obviously, Braswell is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have in America and we should be thankful for it.

Having said that, this little incident already cost him his NFL roster spot, and I doubt there will be a ton of teams clamoring for an undrafted rookie facing a DWI charge.

If he’s guilty of what he’s accused of, then he just needs to learn how to make much smarter decisions.

We’ll see how the case shakes out, but I wouldn’t expect to see him on a football field again anytime soon.