‘When Is 4th Of July?’: Here Are The Top 5 Google Searches Asking About Independence Day

Google revealed the top five searches and questions people are asking about July 4 when they visit the company’s platform ahead of Independence Day.

“Independence Day is upon us, and that means searches for fireworks, sparklers and tons of delicious recipes are on the rise,” Google Trends noted Tuesday three days ahead of Independence Day. Along with the greeting, the company also showed the top questions people are asking regarding July 4.

“When is 4th of July” is the top question, according to Google Trends. The second-most asked question is “why do we celebrate 4th of July,” while “how many days till July 4th” rounds out the third-most asked question.

People also want to know what Independence Day is and whether the July 4 is a federal holiday. (RELATED: DC Mayor Tells Residents To Stay Home For 4th Of July, Promotes Black Lives Matter Gatherings)

The holiday might be a low-key affair for many in Washington, D.C.. Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told residents to spend July 4 at home, while also encouraging activists and demonstrators to gather amid the coronavirus outbreak.

City officials instituted lockdowns in early March to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has reportedly killed nearly 127,000 people in the U.S. The virus originated in Wuhan, China, before spreading around the world, causing economic mayhem and death.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is planning a “Salute to America” on the White House South Lawn to celebrate Independence Day. The display will feature “music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honor our Nation’s service members and veterans,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, according to The Washington Times.

