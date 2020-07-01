‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher Accuses Joss Whedon Of ‘Gross, Abusive’ Behavior On Set

“Justice League” star Ray Fisher has accused film director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive” behavior on the set of the 2017 film.

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” the 32-year-old actor tweeted Wednesday to his thousands of followers. The comments were noted by Variety magazine.

“He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns [former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer] and Jon Berg [former Warner Bros. co-president of production],” he added. “Accountability>Entertainment.”

It all comes after Fisher, who played the cybernetic superhero Cyborg in the film, tweeted “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement” and included a clip from the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con panel.

In the clip, Ray praised Whedon as “a great guy” and that Zach Snyder “picked a good person to come in and clean up, and finish up for him” after Snyder had to walk away from directing the DC film. (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

As noted by Variety, both Berg and Johns served as producers on the “Justice Leagues” movie. The two reportedly left their positions with DC films after the superhero film did not do as well as expected at the box office. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

For those who might not recall, the filmmaker stepped in to direct the star-studded superhero movie after Snyder walked away from the project following a death in his family.

As time of publication, there had been no comment yet from Whedon.