MLS Players Get Served Pathetic Lunches As The League Returns At Disney

Major League Soccer (MLS) is returning, and the food being given to players is absolutely atrocious.

The pro soccer league is having a tournament at Disney in Orlando, Florida for its return during the coronavirus pandemic, and you’d probably think the players are fed pretty well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My friends, you’d be wrong.

In photos shared on Twitter by Omar Gonzalez and Josh Sanchez, the players were fed something that honestly looks like it came right out of the Fyre Festival.

Give it a look below.

MLS players are arriving at Disney for the post-rona tourney & these are the $65 lunches players are getting. “prime new york strip loin, horseradish creme fraiche, brilliant-savarin cheese or bourbon-glazed smoked Virginia ham, alpine swiss cheese, dijon mustard”… pic.twitter.com/YkudCGTr1O — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) July 1, 2020

Imagine being a pro athlete and being fed that garbage by the league. I know the MLS isn’t on the same level of the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB, but that’s simply pathetic.

Whoever organized these lunches should resign in shame. There’s mistakes and then there’s just not giving a damn.

It would seem this situation falls into the latter category.

If the MLS can’t take itself seriously, then why the hell should anyone in America give a damn about soccer? Clearly, it’s a joke of a league.

Do better, folks. Do much better!