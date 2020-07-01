Supermodel Olivia Culpo Claims She’s A Virgin

Olivia Culpo wants people to believe she’s a virgin.

Culpo commented on a recent Instagram post that she was going on vacation soon with her boyfriend, Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey, and that they’d booked different rooms because of her virginity. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can see a screenshot of the comment captured by Barstool Sports here. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jun 7, 2020 at 2:56pm PDT

Obviously, we have no way of knowing whether or not Culpo is telling the truth. She could be dead serious or she could be completely joking. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I’m not going to weigh in on whether or not someone is a virgin. That’s their business, and if she’s claiming it, then it’s going to be a bit hard for me to disprove. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 25, 2020 at 4:14pm PST

Here’s what I will say about Culpo and McCaffrey. If they get married and have kids, then those children will head straight to the NFL. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Culpo is a first ballot Hall of Fame smoke show. She might be the best model in the game right now. She’s an absolute superstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 9, 2020 at 3:17pm PST

McCaffrey might have the most elite DNA in the country. He’s one of the most athletic men on the planet and his family is loaded with athletes. That’s the kind of genetics you just can’t put a price on.

You combine that with Culpo, and you’re looking at future Hall of Famers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Dec 7, 2019 at 10:04am PST

Either way, props to Culpo for apparently being so open and free about her sexual history. You don’t see that very often these days.

H/T: Barstool Sports