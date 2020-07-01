REPORT: NFL Will Cut Preseason In Half Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The NFL is reportedly cutting the preseason in half amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first week and the fourth week have reportedly been cancelled, according to a tweet by ProFootballTalk.

2020 preseason has been cut in half, per source. Post coming at PFT. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 1, 2020



The news comes after the NFL claimed it was working on “rapid-result testing program” and other “rigorous protocols” so that there could be a 2020 football season amid the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: NFL Responds After Dr. Fauci Says ‘Football May Not Happen This Year’)

I’m sure there will be other changes to the 2020 NFL season, but I’m willing to see those changes if that means we get to have sports back in literally any way.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills issued these comments in response to Dr. Anthony Fauci expressing concern about the upcoming season: pic.twitter.com/8YXrpzKIXS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020



“Make no mistake, this is no easy task,” a statement from NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said. “We will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees. We will be flexible and adaptable in this environment to adjust to the virus as needed.”

From that statement, it also seems like we could be able to attend NFL games this season. I’m not sure if that will happen.