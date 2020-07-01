REPORT: NFL Road Teams Are Planning To Travel On The Day Of Games

NFL teams are reportedly planning on flying out the morning of road games during the 2020 season.

According to ProFootballTalk, “multiple teams intend to fly to and from road games on the day of the game” during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you were wondering how players feel about this idea, they don’t like it at all and made that crystal clear on Twitter.

Whole team gone be on IR! ???? https://t.co/OLLI8bPO44 — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) June 30, 2020

Honestly, waking up super early in the morning, boarding a flight before the sun is likely up, flying into another city, gearing up, warming up and being ready to go for a game by 1:00 EST sounds like hell on earth.

Players should do everything in their power to stop this plan from becoming a reality. I understand we’re dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, but this is a terrible idea.

Not only are players going to resist it at all costs, but it’ll also give home teams a huge advantage. The road team is going to be exhausted by the time they hit the field.

I can’t stress enough how bad of an idea this is. Sure, on paper it might work, but in reality it won’t at all.

It’s just going to piss players off and make sure they’re tired and frustrated once games start.

The NFL needs to find ways to keep players safe and the risk minimized, but I’m not sure this plan is it at all.