Penn State Has 0 Coronavirus Cases Among Athletes After 102 Tests

The Penn State athletic department is clean of coronavirus.

Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour told the media Wednesday that 102 athletes had been tested and zero had the virus, according to Onward State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball) on Jun 29, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

It’s about damn time we got some good news during the war against coronavirus. With every day that has passed over the last couple weeks, it seems like we just get more and more bad news.

Now, we’re learning that Penn State doesn’t have a single positive case of the virus. That’s exactly what we needed to hear during these trying times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball) on Jun 27, 2020 at 10:44am PDT

PSU is also one of the biggest and most powerful athletic departments in America. They’re a Big 10 program, have a ton of money and can move the needle.

We need programs like that to stay clean. Those are the teams that are going to lead the way to make sure football happens in the fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball) on Jun 24, 2020 at 2:21pm PDT

While I’ll cheer against PSU on the field, I’m damn happy to hear they’re clear of coronavirus. That’s a reason to crack open a beer and celebrate.