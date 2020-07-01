Prince Harry Apologizes For Not Doing ‘Enough’ To End ‘Institutional Racism’

Prince Harry apologized for not doing “enough” to end “institutional racism” during a virtual award ceremony following George Floyd’s death.

“I am so incredibly proud to be part of these awards, as they honor the legacy of my mother,” the former Duke of Sussex shared Wednesday via video during the 2020 Diana Awards. The comments were noted by the Huffington Post (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“Like many of you, she never took the easy route,” he added. “Or the popular one. Or the comfortable one. But she stood for something. And she stood up for people who needed it.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Enjoying New Life: ‘A Weight Has Been Lifted,’ Friend Says)

Harry continued, while noting how “right now, we are seeing situations around the world where division, isolation and anger dominate as pain and trauma come to the surface. But I see the greatest hope in people like you.”

“My wife [Meghan Markle] said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past,” the former royal shared. “I too am sorry.”

“Sorry that we haven’t got the world to the place that you deserve it to be,” he added. “Institutional racism has no place in our societies. Yet it is still endemic. Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame to create a better world for all of you.”

It all comes following a report recently the former “Suits” actress and Prince Harry would not launch the Archewell charity until next year at the soonest, following Floyd’s death, the man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

“Sources said the couple were responding to current affairs, redirecting their efforts to the Black Lives Matter cause and the wider repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic,” per the Telegraph. The comments were noted by Harper’s Bazaar

“It is understood they will now postpone public announcements for the foreseeable future, with no official Archewell projects until next year,” the report added.