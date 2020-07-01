REPORT: Harvey Weinstein, Accusers Reach $18.8 Million Settlement

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has reportedly reached a settlement with nine of his accusers.

The settlement is part of a class-action lawsuit filed in November 2017, according to a report published Tuesday by Variety. The settlement also resolves a lawsuit filed against Weinstein, Bob Weinstein and The Weinstein Company in February of 2018. Bob Weinstein is Harvey’s brother and a movie director.

The nine accusers allege that Harvey Weinstein sexually abused and harassed them.

Harvey Weinstein agreed to a $19M settlement for women accusing him of sexual abuse, harassment or a hostile work environment. But he will not have to pay himself nor accept responsibility. He has 100+ accusers and is serving 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/Cqn6MzJiN9 — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 1, 2020

“Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees,” Attorney General Letitia James said, according to Variety. “After all the harassment, threats and discrimination, these survivors are finally receiving some justice.”

“For more than two years, my office has fought tirelessly in the pursuit of justice for the women whose lives were upended by Harvey Weinstein,” she told Variety. “This agreement is a win for every woman who has experienced sexual harassment, discrimination, intimidation or retaliation by her employer. I thank the brave women who came forward to share their stories with my office. I will forever carry their stories in my heart and never stop fighting for the right of every single person to be able to work harassment-free.”

The settlement is reportedly intended for the creation of a victims fund and women will be able to make claims confidentially. (RELATED: REPORT: Harvey Weinstein Hit With 4 New Rape Allegations In Lawsuit)

The reported settlement comes as Weinstein is serving out his 23-year sentence after being convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree. Weinstein was also hit with a new lawsuit in May that included four new allegations of sexual assault.

None of the plaintiffs in the resolved lawsuit testified in Weinstein’s criminal trial.