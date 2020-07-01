REPORT: SEC Media Days Have Been Halted, Event Won’t Happen As Scheduled In July

SEC Media Days won’t happen as planned in July.

The event had already made the decision to go virtual during the coronavirus pandemic from July 13 through July 16, but that plan has now been put on ice.

According to AL.com, media days for the SEC “won’t occur as originally planned,” and there’s “no official decision” yet on when the media event will happen.

The same report indicated that the SEC Network has already pulled the event from its TV schedule.

It’s not entirely clear why the event has been paused indefinitely, but maybe they think they can hold it in-person if they wait a little longer.

I honestly have no idea. If that is the SEC’s plan, then they might be in for a brutal reality check. Given how many positive coronavirus tests we’ve seen in college football over the past few weeks, I don’t think there’s any chance the event happens in-person.

The event should just be held virtually as planned, and then we should move forward to actually practicing. It’s a media event.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t mean much. There’s no reason to be stressing or wasting time focusing on it.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but the SEC has much bigger fish to fry than media day.