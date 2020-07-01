REPORT: USF Donors And Season Ticket Holders Told Not To Book Travel For The Opener Against Texas

USF reportedly doesn’t want fans attending the season opener against Texas.

The Bulls and Longhorns are slated to play Sept. 5 in Austin, and USF doesn’t want to bring a large crew to the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Chris Torello, the team “has advised it’s [sic] high level donors and season ticket holders to not book trips” for the game against Tom Herman’s team.

Been told #USF has advised it’s high level donors and season ticket holders to not book trips to #Texas for their Bulls’ season-opener against the #Longhorns September 5th in Austin. Not a shocker. As always with #COVID-19…plans can change. — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) June 30, 2020

Don’t be surprised if you see more and more stuff like this in the world of college football as the season nears.

Currently, college football has been thrown into a world of chaos after several players around the country tested positive for coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USF Football (@usffootball) on Jun 9, 2020 at 2:35pm PDT

There’s no guarantee the season is even going to happen as scheduled. While we all hope it does, there’s literally no guarantee of anything.

Even if the season does happen as scheduled, there’s still no guarantee that fans are allowed in. The fact USF is telling fans not to book travel makes me think they’re anticipating the stands will be closed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan McCloud (@jordan_mccloud4) on May 6, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT

There’s still two months until the season gets here. That’s a lot of time for things to change, but my hopes aren’t very high right now for fans in the stands.