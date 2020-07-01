Here’s How The 2020 Primaries Have Played Out For Republicans

As Republicans are trying to take back the House and maintain control of the Senate in the November elections, the party remains optimistic both can be done after seeing primary results.

The Daily Caller contacted the Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), asking them how they believe they are holding up after the primary elections that have taken place. 57 women, 49 minorities, and 65 veterans have now advanced from their primaries and will be the Republican nominee in November, according to the NRCC. This comes as only 67% of primaries have been decided so far.

“President Trump’s influence in Republican primaries is as strong as ever. And with enthusiasm on President Trump’s side as we get closer to November, no amount of suppression polls and pessimistic op-eds will damper the excitement for President Trump and Republicans,” RNC Spokesman Steve Guest said to the Daily Caller when asked how the RNC thought Republicans were doing in Congressional primaries.

NRCC Spokesman Michael McAdams also sounded optimistic about Republicans’ performances in the primaries that have taken place thus far, saying the committee believes Republicans can win back the House.

“Chairman Emmer made it a priority to recruit a diverse slate of talented candidates to take back the majority and that’s exactly what Republicans have heading into the fall. Thus far, a record number of women, minorities and veterans have advanced from their primaries and will be the Republican nominee in November,” McAdams told the Daily Caller.

“GOP voters are as motivated as ever to prevent Democrats’ socialist agenda from becoming a reality,” NRSC Communications Director Jesse Hunt told the Daily Caller. (EXCLUSIVE: Steve Scalise To Donate Millions To NRCC In Effort To Win Back The House)

Here is a state by state break down of key Congressional primary results & what to expect in November:

Alabama

Primary Date: March 3, 2020

House:

AL-01: Republican Jerry Carl and Republican Bill Hightower will face each other in a July 14 runoff. The winner will take on either Democratic candidates Kiani Gardner or James Averhart, who also are running against each other in the July 14 runoff.

AL-02: Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall will take on the winner of the July 14 runoff between Republican candidates Jeff Coleman and Barry Moore.

AL-03: Democratic candidate Adia Winfrey will take on Republican Rep. Mike Rogers.

AL-04: Democratic candidate Rick Neighbors will take on Republican Rep. Robert Aderholt. Both ran unopposed.

AL-05: Republican Rep. Mo Brooks does not have an opponent.

AL-06: Republican Rep. Gary Palmer does not have an opponent.

AL-07: Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell is running unopposed.

Senate: Democratic Sen. Doug Jones will take on the winner of the July 14 runoff between Republican Tommy Tuberville and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Arkansas

Primary Date: March 3, 2020

House:

AR-01: Republican Rep. Rick Crawford is running unopposed.

AR-02: Democratic candidate Joyce Elliott will take on French Hill in November, both ran unopposed.

AR-03: Democratic candidate Celeste Williams will take on Rep. Steve Womack, both ran unopposed.

AR-04: Democratic candidate William Hanson will take on Bruce Westerman, both ran unopposed.

Senate: Sen. Tom Cotton is running unopposed.

California

Primary Date: March 3, 2020

House:

CA-01: Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa will take on Democrat Audrey Denney.

CA-04: Republican Rep. Tom McClintock will take on Democrat Brynne Kennedy.

CA-08: Republican councilman Jay Obernolte will take on Democrat Christine Bubser.

CA-21: Republican David Valadao will take on Democratic Rep. TJ Cox.

CA-22: Republican Rep. Devin Nunes will face Democrat Phil Arballo.

CA-23: Democrat Kim Mangone will take on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

CA-25: Democrat Christy Smith is taking on Republican Rep. Mike Garcia.

CA-39: Republican Young Kim will take on Democrat Gil Cisneros.

CA-42: Republican Rep. Ken Calvert faces Democrat William O’Mara.

CA-48: Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda will take on Republican Michelle Steel.

CA-50: Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar faces Republican Rep. Darrell Issa.

Senate: No candidates are up for reelection this year.

Georgia

Primary Date: June 9, 2020

House:

GA-02: Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop faces Republican Don Cole.

GA-06: Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath is taking on Republican Karen Handel.

GA-07: Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux faces Republican Rich McCormick.

GA-09: There will be a runoff election on Aug. 11, 2020. Democrat Brooke Siskin takes on Democrat Devin Pandy. Whoever wins that race will take on the winner of the race between Republican Matt Gurtler and Republican Andrew Clyde.

Senate: Democrat Jon Ossoff will take on Republican Sen. David Perdue. Perdue ran unopposed.

Idaho

Primary Date: June 2, 2020

House:

ID-01: Democrat Rudy Soto faces Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher.

ID-02: Democrat Aaron Swisher will take on Republican Rep. Mike Simpson.

Senate: Democrat Paulette Jordan will take on Republican Rep. Jim Risch. Risch ran unopposed.

Illinois

Primary Date: March 17, 2020

House:

IL-06: Democratic Rep. Sean Casten will take on Republican Jeanne Ives.

IL-11: Democratic Rep. Bill Foster will take on Republican Rick Laib.

IL-12: Democrat Raymond Lenzi will face Republican Rep. Mike Bost.

IL-13: Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan is up against Republican Rep. Rodney Davis.

IL-14: Democrat Lauren Underwood will take on Republican Rep. Jim Oberweis.

IL-16: Democrat Dani Brzozowski will face Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

IL-17: Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos will take on Republican Esther Joy King.

Senate: Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin will face Republican Mark Curran.

Indiana

Primary Date: June 2, 2020

House:

IN-01: Democrat Frank Mrvan will take on Republican Mark Leyva.

IN-02: Democrat Patricia Hackett Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski.

IN-05: Democrat Christina Hale will take on Republican Victoria Spartz.

IN-09: Democrat Andy Ruff faces Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth.

Senate: No candidates are up for reelection this year.

Iowa

Primary Date: June 2, 2020

House:

IA-01: Democrat Abby Finkenauer faces Republican Ashley Hinson.

IA-02: Democrat Rita Hart will be taking on Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

IA-03: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne faces Republican David Young.

IA-04: Democrat J.D. Scholten faces Republican Randy Feenstra.

Senate: Democrat Theresa Greenfield will take on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. Ernst ran unopposed.

Kentucky

Primary Date: June 23, 2020

Senate: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will take on Democrat Amy McGrath.

Mississippi

Primary Date: March 10, 2020

Senate: Mississippi Democrat Mike Espy will take on Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. Hyde-Smith ran unopposed.

Montana

Primary Date: June 2, 2020

House: Democrat Kathleen Williams will take on Republican Matt Rosendale.

Senate: Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock faces Republican Sen. Steve Daines.

Nebraska

Primary Date: May 12, 2020

House:

NE-02: Democrat Kara Eastman will take on Republican Rep. Donald Bacon.

Senate: Democrat Chris Janicek faces Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.

Nevada

Primary Date: June 9, 2020

House:

NV-02: Democrat Patricia Ackerman will take on Republican Rep. Mark Amodei.

NV-03: Democratic Rep. Susie Lee faces Republican Dan Rodimer.

NV-04: Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford will take on Republican Jim Marchant.

Senate: No candidates are up for reelection this year.

New Mexico

Primary Date: June 2, 2020

House:

NM-02: Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small faces Republican Yvette Herrell.

Senate: Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Lujan will take on Republican Mark Ronchetti.

North Carolina

Primary Date: March 3, 2020

House:

NC-01: Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield faces Republican Sandy Smith.

NC-08: Democrat Patricia Timmons-Goodson will take on Republican Rep. Richard Hudson.

NC-09: Democrat Cynthia Wallace will take on Republican Rep. Dan Bishop.

NC-11: Democrat Moe Davis will take on Republican Madison Cawthorn.

Senate: Democrat Cal Cunningham is taking on Republican Sen. Thom Tillis.

Ohio

Primary Date: April 28, 2020

House:

OH-01: Democrat Kate Schroder will take on Republican Rep. Steve Chabot.

OH-10: Democrat Desiree Tims will take on Republican Rep. Mike Turner.

OH-12: Democrat Alaina Shearer faces Republican Rep. Troy Balderson.

OH-13: Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan will take on Republican Christina Hagan.

OH-14: Democrat Hillary O’Connor Mueri will take on Republican Rep. David Joyce.

Senate: No candidates are up for reelection this year.

Oregon

Primary Date: May 19, 2020

House:

OR-04: Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio will take on Republican Alek Skarlatos.

OR-05: Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader faces Republican Amy Ryan Courser.

Senate: Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley will face Republican Jo Rae Perkins. Merkley ran unopposed.

Pennsylvania

Primary Date: June 2, 2020

House:

PA-01: Democrat Christina Finello will take on Republican Brian Fitzpatrick.

PA-07: Democratic Rep. Susan Wild faces Republican Lisa Scheller.

PA-08: Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright will take on Republican Jim Bognet.

PA-10: Democrat Eugene DePasquale faces Republican Rep. Scott Perry.

PA-16: Kristy Gnibus will take on Republican Rep. Mike Kelly.

PA-17: Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb faces Republican Sean Parnell.

Senate: No candidates are up for reelection this year.

South Carolina

Primary Date: June 9, 2020

House:

SC-01: Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham faces Republican Nancy Mace.

Senate: Democrat Jaime Harrison, will take on Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. Harrison ran unopposed.

South Dakota

Primary Date: June 2, 2020

Senate: Democrat Dan Ahlers faces Republican Sen. Mike Rounds.

Texas

Primary Date: March 3, 2020

House:

TX-02: There will be a runoff election in the 2nd district. Democrat Sima Ladjevardian faces Democrat Elisa Cardnell in the runoff. Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw will take on the winner of that race.

TX-03: There is also a runoff election in the 3rd district. Democrat Lulu Seikaly faces Democrat Sean McCaffity. Republican Rep. Van Taylor will take on the winner.

TX-06: Democrat Stephen Daniel will take on Republican Rep. Ron Wright.

TX-07: Democratic Rep. Lizzie Fletcher faces Republican Wesley Hunt.

TX-10: Democrat Mike Siegel will take on Democrat Pritesh Gandhi in a runoff election. Michael McCaul will take on the winner of that race.

TX-17: Democrat Rick Kennedy and Democrat David Jaramillo face each other the July 14 runoff. Meanwhile, Republican Pete Sessions will take on Republican Renee Swann in a runoff.

TX-21: Democrat Wendy Davis will take on Republican Rep. Chip Roy.

TX-22: Democrat Sri Kulkarni will take on the winner of Republican Troy Nehls and Republican Kathaleen Wall in a runoff election.

TX-23: Gina Jones also faces a runoff election. She will take on the winner of Republican Tony Gonzales and Republican Raul Reyes.

TX-24: Democrat Kim Olson will take on Candace Valenzuela in a runoff election. The winner will take on Republican Beth Van Duyne.

TX-25: Democrat Julie Oliver faces Republican Roger Williams.

TX-31: Democrat Christine Mann faces Democrat Donna Imam in a runoff election. The winner will take on and Republican Rep. John Carter.

TX-32: Democrat Colin Allred faces Republican Genevieve Collins.

Senate: There will be a Texas Runoff on July 14. Democrat Mary Hegar will take on the winner of the election between Royce West and Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

West Virginia

Primary Date: June 9, 2020

House:

WV-02: Democrat Cathy Kunkel will take on Republican Rep. Alex Mooney.

Senate: Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin will take on Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

There are still a number of states that have not held their primaries yet, including New Jersey, Maine, Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Washington, Tennessee, Hawaii, Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, Wisconsin, Alaska, Florida, Wyoming, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Delaware and Louisiana. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: RNC Raised A Historic Amount Of Money In February)

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has continued to sink in the polls, as 2020 candidate Joe Biden’s polling numbers are on the rise.