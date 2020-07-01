EXCLUSIVE: Is The Reopening Of Florida Going As Planned? We Asked Sen. Rick Scott

Florida Senator Rick Scott joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the reopening of Florida amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the state.

As of Wednesday, July, 1, there were nearly 160,000 COVID-19 cases reported and 3,500 deaths in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health.

(RELATED: Florida Bans Alcohol Consumption At Bars Amid Record High Coronavirus Cases.)

“It’s very important that we take this seriously, I think that it’s very important that we open the economy, I think it’s very important that we get people more information,” said Scott. “If you go back to what I did when I was governor during the hurricanes, I just tried to inundate people with good information, I gave them checklists of what they should do, and guess what?- They did, they evacuated, they acted in their own best interest, which they should.”

He went on to explain that this is the approach he thinks should be taken amid the coronavirus, that is less government mandates, and more information.

