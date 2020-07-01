Surgeon General Jerome Adams Says People Need To Wear Face Masks If They Want College Football To Happen

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says people need to wear face masks if they want to have college football in the fall.

At the moment, the fate of college football is very much up in the air, and nobody knows what will happen. Adams wants people wearing masks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If you want the return of college football this year, wear a face covering. If you want a chance at prom next spring, wear a face covering,” Adams said Tuesday, according to Josh Wingrove. “If you want to see North Carolina beat Duke in person this year, wear a face covering.”

And then… “If you want the return of college football this year, wear a face covering. If you want a chance at prom next spring, wear a face covering… If you want to see North Carolina beat Duke in person this year, wear a face covering.” (He doesn’t like Duke.) — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) June 30, 2020

Look, I’m not going to get into some half-cocked argument about if we should wear face masks or not. I’m not an expert at all and I’m not going to pretend to be one.

What I will say is that I’ll do anything in order to make sure college football happens. If wearing a mask will get the job done, then I’ll do it.

I’ll do it with a smile on my face. In fact, I’ll do just about anything in order to ensure the games happen and fans are in the seats.

If that means I have to sell a kidney or worse, then I’ll do it. That’s how much I love football. That’s the kind of sacrifice I’m willing to make to save the soul of this nation.

We’re in a war, folks. Wars require sacrifice. If wearing a mask saves college football, then do your part like this is WWII!

It’s not even political! It’s about saving college football. I’m committed to saving America like it’s 1942. Are you?